Franklin Police hold ceremony for pro...

Franklin Police hold ceremony for promotions

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 10 Read more: Williamson Herald

During a ceremony Friday afternoon at Police Headquarters, Franklin Police Chief Deborah Faulkner promoted several sworn members of the department. "Each of these veteran officers has demonstrated that they possess the leadership, heart, and ability to serve our citizens well," Faulkner said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Menage Club (Feb '13) 1 hr the one who knows 48
How About Dem PENGUINS 2 hr lol 3
How Far Would You Go In Supporting Trump? 2 hr Snore Fest 66
Best Neighborhood to Live in Spring Hill, TN? (Mar '08) 6 hr Jean 168
Music Balance (Apr '15) 11 hr anonymous 57
He had it coming 14 hr Nobama 3
Opry mills 21 hr ThomasA 11
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,036 • Total comments across all topics: 281,710,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC