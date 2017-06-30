Franklin on the Fourth: Lions Club tr...

Franklin on the Fourth: Lions Club tradition filled with festivities

Wednesday Jun 28

Franklin on the Fourth, the Franklin Lions Club's biggest fundraiser, will once again fill Franklin's Main Street with plenty of food and craft vendors, great music and lots of family fun. "We use the event to fund charities the Lions Club supports," said Susan Hart, Lions Club president.

Franklin, TN

