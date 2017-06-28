Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (FSB) Upgraded to "Buy" by Zacks Investment Research
The firm presently has a $45.00 price objective on the financial services provider's stock. Zacks Investment Research 's price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.62% from the company's previous close.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Nashville Metro Council Has Gone Completely...
|11 min
|concerned citizen
|73
|Keep a Word Drop a Word (Mar '15)
|1 hr
|Alyssa76
|85
|Stop Shopping @WalMarks and Sams Club,Cheap Lab...
|5 hr
|facts
|31
|Alan Jackson's Luxury Retreat Up For Grabs, Jus... (Aug '12)
|Wed
|Never liked Him
|16
|My biological family: Hank Sr,, Audrey, and my... (Feb '12)
|Jun 25
|AngieB
|6
|easy evil azz just add alcohol or not
|Jun 23
|1983 civil
|1
|How low can you get supporting Crooked Hillary
|Jun 16
|Your name here
|6
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC