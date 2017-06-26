Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (FSB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "Franklin Financial Network, Inc. is a bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank. The Company provides banking and financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local Governments and individuals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maury Davis Cornerstone Church (Feb '12)
|8 min
|heal me
|115
|The Nashville Metro Council Has Gone Completely...
|8 min
|Captain America
|36
|dee henry-jenkins (Jan '10)
|2 hr
|Rich
|27
|Alan Jackson's Luxury Retreat Up For Grabs, Jus... (Aug '12)
|21 hr
|Glockmaster
|15
|My biological family: Hank Sr,, Audrey, and my... (Feb '12)
|Jun 25
|AngieB
|6
|easy evil azz just add alcohol or not
|Jun 23
|1983 civil
|1
|How low can you get supporting Crooked Hillary
|Jun 16
|Your name here
|6
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC