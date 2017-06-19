Franklin entrepreneur brings innovati...

Franklin entrepreneur brings innovation to the hands of high school students in Tennessee

High school students across the nation, including here in Tennessee, will soon have the opportunity to have real-life experience in supply chain manufacturing. Mark Cleveland, Nashville entrepreneur, Hobby Express CEO and longtime manufacturer of the TelemasterA , will be partnering with development and management company, Treeline Bamboo Partners, to continue the Telemaster heritage by creating a catalyst for youth interested in model airplanes.

