Flutist William Bennett captivates audience at historic Masonic Hall performance

11 hrs ago Read more: Williamson Herald

World-renowned flutist William Bennett and the Gateway Chamber Orchestra's Wind Serenades captivated an applauding audience of 100 for a harmonic Saturday evening at the historic Masonic Hall in Franklin. Along with his many accolades, Bennett has served as Principal Flute with the London Symphony Orchestra and the English Chamber Orchestra and has been featured on literally hundreds of CDs.

