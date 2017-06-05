FirstBank holds customer appreciation day
FirstBank Franklin celebrated its Customer Appreciate Day last week with Free burgers and hot dogs for customers, and mini beach balls for the kids in the fountain out front.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Far Would You Go In Supporting Trump?
|58 min
|guest
|57
|Why is Tennessee so racist?
|1 hr
|guest
|69
|Lawyer who lies about his identity and cheats o...
|3 hr
|A friend
|3
|Who broke your heart? Tell us...
|17 hr
|Big G
|5
|Stop Shopping @WalMarks and Sams Club,Cheap Lab...
|17 hr
|Invested
|8
|Opry mills
|Wed
|Just saying
|10
|Matthew millsap : building company number 7 (Oct '14)
|Wed
|facts
|3
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC