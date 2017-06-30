Ernest Dyal

Ernest Dyal

Funeral services for Ernest Talmadge "TUBBS" Dyal, 89, of Baxter, will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, from the Baxter chapel of Hooper-Huddleston & Horner Funeral Home. Interment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery.

