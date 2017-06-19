Despite high temps, Porchfest 2017 quenches listeners' thirst for good music
The temperatures climbed high Saturday, reaching the mid-80s for Porchfest 2017, but despite the heat, festival-goers' ears were quenched with memorable music from all genres. From the smooth grooves of Creature Comfort, resembling the sounds of My Morning Jacket to the crisp notes of quintessential young country artist Aubrey Wollett strumming her guitar, crowds bopped and jammed from 3 to 7 p.m. in front of dozens of porches made into stages in the Westhaven neighborhood.
