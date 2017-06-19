Despite high temps, Porchfest 2017 qu...

Despite high temps, Porchfest 2017 quenches listeners' thirst for good music

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Williamson Herald

The temperatures climbed high Saturday, reaching the mid-80s for Porchfest 2017, but despite the heat, festival-goers' ears were quenched with memorable music from all genres. From the smooth grooves of Creature Comfort, resembling the sounds of My Morning Jacket to the crisp notes of quintessential young country artist Aubrey Wollett strumming her guitar, crowds bopped and jammed from 3 to 7 p.m. in front of dozens of porches made into stages in the Westhaven neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stop Shopping @WalMarks and Sams Club,Cheap Lab... 5 hr meandmine 24
How Far Would You Go In Supporting Trump? 11 hr Nobama 89
How long till nobody can afford rent 11 hr news flash 27
Kevin Wright (Johnny Kevin Wright) 17 hr what 2
How low can you get supporting Crooked Hillary Jun 16 Your name here 6
News Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06) Jun 16 laugh a minute 843
Keep a Word Drop a Word (Mar '15) Jun 16 Donnie 78
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,434 • Total comments across all topics: 281,886,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC