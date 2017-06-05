Delegation from Bad Soden, Germany, gets taste of Sister City Franklin
Franklin Lions Club member Linda Kollmann accepts a gift from Bad Soden Mayor Norbert Altenkamp during a recent visit with the club. Members of the Bad Soden, Germany delegation with Lions Club president and Sister Cities of Franklin & Williamson County representative.
