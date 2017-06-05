Delegation from Bad Soden, Germany, g...

Delegation from Bad Soden, Germany, gets taste of Sister City Franklin

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Williamson Herald

Franklin Lions Club member Linda Kollmann accepts a gift from Bad Soden Mayor Norbert Altenkamp during a recent visit with the club. Members of the Bad Soden, Germany delegation with Lions Club president and Sister Cities of Franklin & Williamson County representative.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
He had it coming 15 min Robert 1
Who broke your heart? Tell us... 19 min He knows 6
Missy Houston (Mar '15) 2 hr Curious 13
How Far Would You Go In Supporting Trump? 5 hr guest 57
Why is Tennessee so racist? 6 hr guest 69
Lawyer who lies about his identity and cheats o... 7 hr A friend 3
Stop Shopping @WalMarks and Sams Club,Cheap Lab... 22 hr Invested 8
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,331 • Total comments across all topics: 281,616,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC