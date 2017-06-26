County court facilities committee offers solutions to courthouse over-crowding
The Williamson County Bar Association in April formed a Court Facilities Committee to study the current space at the Williamson County Judicial Center, 135 4th Ave. S. in Franklin, and the possibility of using the historic courthouse to relieve overcrowding. Members on the WCBA Court Facilities Committee include, Ed Silva, David Garrett, Virginia Story, Judge Lee Davies, and Sam Dreiling.
