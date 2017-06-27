Left to right: Tina Edwards, My Friend's House; Linda Crockett Jackson, Bridges Domestic Violence Center - Williamson County; Gina Wilson, Waves - Early Learning; Grace Bingham, Make-A-Wish Foundation Middle Tennessee; Carbine & Associates' Daryl Walny and James Carbine; Nick Oldham, Boys & Girls Club Davidson County; Jon Stephenson, Special Olympics WMCO; Chandler Means, AGAPE Second row: Alan Bolick, Special Olympics Davidson County; Laurengl Owens, Young Life Capernaum-Williamson County; Gail Powell, High Hopes; Chris Barnhill, Franktown Open Hearts; Denise Carothers, Boys & Girls Club - Williamson County; Sarah Beatty, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee; Katie Hall, Hospital Hospitality House of Nashville Carbine & Associates on June 21 presented $102,000 to 17 Middle Tennessee children's charities as a result of the House for Hope Designer Show House event held in March of ... (more)

