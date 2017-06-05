Comments

The American Red Cross, Franklin Lions Club, Cool Springs Rotary Club and Suburban Propane are teaming up to help increase awareness of the constant need for blood this summer. The organizations are encouraging eligible donors to roll up a sleeve at the Franklin Donor Day blood drive Wednesday, June 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Williamson County Library Meeting Room located at 1314 Columbia Ave., in Franklin.

