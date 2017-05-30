Comments
Nick Costa, 30, pulled a petition to run for 2nd Ward Alderman, challenging long-time incumbent Dana McLendon, who has served approximately 20 years on the Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen. The qualifying deadline in the Franklin Municipal Election is July 20 at noon.
