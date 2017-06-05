City collects comments at neighborhood meeting for proposed riverwalk in Franklin
A proposed riverwalk has been in the Franklin planning pipeline for several years and after another neighborhood meeting Tuesday, the mixed-use trail development along the Harpeth River is gaining more and more traction. Overall, the riverwalk has been supported, though concerns such as increased activity in the area and zig-zagging trails along several property owners' land are being examined.
