City collects comments at neighborhoo...

City collects comments at neighborhood meeting for proposed riverwalk in Franklin

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Williamson Herald

A proposed riverwalk has been in the Franklin planning pipeline for several years and after another neighborhood meeting Tuesday, the mixed-use trail development along the Harpeth River is gaining more and more traction. Overall, the riverwalk has been supported, though concerns such as increased activity in the area and zig-zagging trails along several property owners' land are being examined.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How Far Would You Go In Supporting Trump? 3 hr Trump Treason 43
Who broke your heart? Tell us... 4 hr Big G 5
Stop Shopping @WalMarks and Sams Club,Cheap Lab... 4 hr Invested 8
Why is Tennessee so racist? 7 hr Dan Rather 64
Opry mills 13 hr Just saying 10
Matthew millsap : building company number 7 (Oct '14) 13 hr facts 3
News Tusculum Approves New Taproom To Sell Craft Beer Tue Parliament Skanka... 44
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,930 • Total comments across all topics: 281,598,129

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC