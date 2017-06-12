Aldermen divided on roundabout or five lanes for Columbia Ave. widening project
Out of three roadway design concepts regarding the Columbia Avenue widening project, Franklin aldermen seem to be divided among two - expanding the roadway to five lanes versus constructing six roundabouts along the corridor. Widening the busy corridor, from Downs Boulevard to Mack Hatcher Parkway, to five-lanes is deemed by engineering staff as the most unsafe option.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stop Shopping @WalMarks and Sams Club,Cheap Lab...
|2 hr
|Invested
|13
|Dog laws
|2 hr
|They hate Humans
|3
|BNA Kids Talent Agency (Jul '14)
|5 hr
|Concerned
|24
|Struggle Jennings AKA as Will Harness (Sep '16)
|10 hr
|Nashville Gorilla
|8
|"Wanna Be Sureño" KEITH TIDWELL
|11 hr
|facts-a-million
|3
|Keep a Word Drop a Word (Mar '15)
|19 hr
|Donnie
|74
|107.5 the river
|Tue
|zipper
|4
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC