Academy Park Campus to hold open house, tours of facilities

The public is invited to the Williamson County Parks & Recreation dedication and open house of the Academy Park Campus Saturday, June 10, including the Williamson County Enrichment Center, Performing Arts Center and Academy Park Gymnasium located at 110 Everbright Ave. in Franklin. Festivities begin at 10 a.m. in the newly constructed courtyard with a dedication and ribbon cutting by Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson, WCPR Director Gordon Hampton and other dignitaries.

