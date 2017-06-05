Academy Park Campus to hold open house, tours of facilities
The public is invited to the Williamson County Parks & Recreation dedication and open house of the Academy Park Campus Saturday, June 10, including the Williamson County Enrichment Center, Performing Arts Center and Academy Park Gymnasium located at 110 Everbright Ave. in Franklin. Festivities begin at 10 a.m. in the newly constructed courtyard with a dedication and ribbon cutting by Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson, WCPR Director Gordon Hampton and other dignitaries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Far Would You Go In Supporting Trump?
|51 min
|American
|47
|Lawyer who lies about his identity and cheats o...
|2 hr
|AlittleBroken
|1
|Who broke your heart? Tell us...
|8 hr
|Big G
|5
|Stop Shopping @WalMarks and Sams Club,Cheap Lab...
|8 hr
|Invested
|8
|Why is Tennessee so racist?
|12 hr
|Dan Rather
|64
|Opry mills
|17 hr
|Just saying
|10
|Matthew millsap : building company number 7 (Oct '14)
|17 hr
|facts
|3
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC