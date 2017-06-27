6-Vehicle Crash Started At Franklin C...

6-Vehicle Crash Started At Franklin Church

Tuesday morning's six-vehicle crash at the I-24 exit ramp onto Medical Center Parkway here in Murfreesboro is believed to have started at a Franklin, Tennessee church. The pastor at Spring Meadow Baptist Church on Columbia Pike in Franklin saw the suspects when he arrived at church around 6:30 Tuesday morning.

Franklin, TN

