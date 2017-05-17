WCS school board approves zoning Plan...

WCS school board approves zoning Plan A1, though Stephens Valley heads to Fairview

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Williamson Herald

The Williamson County Board of Education voted 11-1 to approve the district-wide rezoning Plan A1 on Monday, after months of discussion, review, community meetings and a few twists and turns. The WCBOE participated in a three-hour discussion on two amendments to the rezoning plan, including allowing seventh graders in the 2018-19 school year to stay at their home school if that school has capacity and zoning future Stephens Valley residents to Fairview High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is the most shocking..... 9 hr Dan Rather 32
Boycott Ashley Judd after watching Vile rant pa... 16 hr todays poem 76
harrassment from police (Apr '14) 22 hr Dan Rather 21
Diane Mead--does anyone know this woman? Tue SheTriedToGoAfter... 3
date rape drug Tue bill cosby 3
News Knox Co. Sheriff defends proposed ICE partnersh... Tue South Knox Hombre 4
anti trans bigotry Tue what 10
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,108 • Total comments across all topics: 281,096,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC