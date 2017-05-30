WCDP, American Legion to host annual Memorial Day Blood Drive

To honor the memories of Williamson County veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice for country, the American Legion Post #215 will be hosting an annual Memorial Day Blood Drive in coordination with the Democratic Veterans Council of Williamson County. "I can't think of a better way to honor our veterans than to donate a pint of blood for those that shed their blood in defense of our county," said Bob Washko, a Vietnam veteran and long time member of the Williamson County Democratic Party.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.