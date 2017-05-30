WCDP, American Legion to host annual Memorial Day Blood Drive
To honor the memories of Williamson County veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice for country, the American Legion Post #215 will be hosting an annual Memorial Day Blood Drive in coordination with the Democratic Veterans Council of Williamson County. "I can't think of a better way to honor our veterans than to donate a pint of blood for those that shed their blood in defense of our county," said Bob Washko, a Vietnam veteran and long time member of the Williamson County Democratic Party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Far Would You Go In Supporting Trump?
|2 hr
|Truth hurts
|16
|Why is Tennessee so racist?
|2 hr
|Truth hurts
|26
|Stop Shopping @WalMarks and Sams Club,Cheap Lab...
|5 hr
|thats the truth
|2
|Why has Vince Gill became so fat? (Sep '16)
|7 hr
|doctor tongue
|48
|Milfs Looking for Fun
|7 hr
|Pffftttt
|3
|Children being cursed by caregivers
|8 hr
|I used to be someone
|7
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Tennessee ... (Oct '10)
|13 hr
|That fart
|315
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC