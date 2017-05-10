Two - outstanding' Williamson County students receive fair scholarships

Local high school seniors Hannah Gordon and Ashley Haylett were recently named recipients of the 2017 Williamson County Fair Board Scholarship, worth $2,000 each, to apply to their first year of college. "Hannah and Ashley are both outstanding students, and we are thrilled to award them with this year's scholarship," said Cherry Lane Darken, chair of the Williamson County Fair Scholarship Committee.

