Triangle Picks Nashville Area for First U.S. Warehouse
"Opening our first warehouse here is an important step toward our goal of establishing strategic, long-term relationships with key distributors and dealers across the U.S.," says Manny Cicero, CEO of Triangle Tire USA. The facility in Madison - a suburb north of Nashville - has up to 53,000 square feet available to the tire company with room for expansion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Modern Tire Dealer.
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$400,000 Liberal Hypocrite Obama
|59 min
|lol
|34
|Relationship advice
|1 hr
|The guy
|6
|Natchez Trace Wilderness Program Columbia TN (Aug '12)
|8 hr
|MarcB
|28
|Anyone know about TSha or Tammie Shannon ?
|Mon
|Just wondering
|1
|Ashley Judd sucks
|May 5
|Truth hurts
|7
|Clinton family crooks
|Apr 28
|Alice
|4
|Strip clubs/adult bookstores
|Apr 19
|Fearless
|4
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC