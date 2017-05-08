Triangle Picks Nashville Area for Fir...

Triangle Picks Nashville Area for First U.S. Warehouse

Modern Tire Dealer

"Opening our first warehouse here is an important step toward our goal of establishing strategic, long-term relationships with key distributors and dealers across the U.S.," says Manny Cicero, CEO of Triangle Tire USA. The facility in Madison - a suburb north of Nashville - has up to 53,000 square feet available to the tire company with room for expansion.

