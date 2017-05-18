Though special effects highlighted state of the city, Moore says excellent services 'no magic'
A pajama-dressed Franklin Mayor Ken Moore snapped his fingers, suddenly appearing in a tuxedo and top hat A - ready to bestow the "magic" of city services upon the residents of Franklin. Moore waved his wand and suddenly a water leak was "magically" repaired, a pothole fixed and trash picked up, during the special video "Municipal Magic" produced by the city of Franklin Communications Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will U.S.A. go to war
|1 hr
|ummmm
|13
|Fighting at graduation/ redneck style
|5 hr
|yessiree
|2
|Boycott Ashley Judd after watching Vile rant pa...
|7 hr
|Yeah
|79
|Clarksville Man Hits Top Ten Most Wanted (Jul '08)
|16 hr
|Concerned
|15
|What is the most shocking.....
|20 hr
|hahaha
|41
|harrassment from police (Apr '14)
|Wed
|Dan Rather
|21
|Diane Mead--does anyone know this woman?
|Tue
|SheTriedToGoAfter...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC