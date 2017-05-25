The a oeStar Warsa moment that brought Brad Paisley to tears
Forty years ago today, Star Wars premiered in theaters across America. For Brad Paisley , it was a film that rocked his world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Country Legends 106.9 Topeka, Kansas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Haircut
|2 hr
|Help
|1
|How low can you get supporting Crooked Hillary
|Wed
|Maga
|2
|Clinton family crooks
|Tue
|Real truth
|5
|Chris Waller (Oct '10)
|May 13
|Melystarr
|10
|Review: Auto Masters (Oct '08)
|May 12
|Ivan
|88
|Anyone know about TSha or Tammie Shannon ?
|May 8
|Just wondering
|1
|Ashley Judd sucks
|May 5
|Truth hurts
|7
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC