Susan Lindsey Recognized as TNDAR Outstanding Regent of the Year
Members of the Judge David Campbell Chapter attended the 112th State Conference of the Tennessee Daughters of the American Revolution Society in Franklin, TN, this past weekend. Members attending were Regent Susan Lindsey, 2nd Vice Regent Stacy Kehoe, Registrar Susan Thomas; Chaplain Meegan Burton, Outstanding Junior Jennifer Thomas, 2nd Vice Regent-elect Marie Wingate, Nancy Larson and Dolores Wolfe.
