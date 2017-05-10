Strawberry cravings were satisfied at...

Strawberry cravings were satisfied at Strawberry Festival 2017

Mother's Day weekend brought together many with a strawberry craving to the Franklin Farmers Market, behind the Factory, for its seventh annual Strawberry Festival on Saturday. At least 2,000 people attended according to Amy Tavalin, Market Executive Director.

