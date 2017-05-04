Steak & Burger Dinner to honor Youths of the Year, volunteers
The Boys & Girls Club of Franklin & Williamson County's 28th annual Steak & Burger Dinner will be held on Thursday, May 11, in Liberty Hall at The Factory in Franklin and will feature former University of Tennessee football defensive back Inquoris "Inky" Johnson as guest speaker. During a football game on Sept.
