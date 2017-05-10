Sheridan to discuss upcoming book, - My Voice,' at Gallery 202 reception
Gallery 202 in Franklin will host a reception featuring area author Debra Sheridan Thursday, May 11, at the gallery's location at 202 Second Ave. S. Sheridan, founder and president of Faces of HNC, will discuss her upcoming book, My Voice , as well as talk about her cancer awareness work. The event will include music by Mark Sorrells.
