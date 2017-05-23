Scout's Barbershop - laid back style' appeals to men, women
Scout's Barbershop is not your average run-of-the-mill barbershop. Aimed at men and women alike, Scout's oozes a laid-back coolness, where guests are encouraged to sit back and hang out-- while sipping on a complimentary locally-brewed coffee or beer, of course.
