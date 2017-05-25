Multi-GRAMMY Nominated Producer, Mixing Engineer and Tracking...

Multiple GRAMMY -nominated producer engineer Jeff Balding, known for his work with a wide array of music icons including Don Henley, Taylor Swift, Maren Morris and Megadeth, recently set up a pair of Genelec 8331 three-way Smart Active Monitors, to hear the latest introduction from the company as part of their new Ultimate Point Source monitoring series "The Ones." Balding, who has been using Genelec's 8351's for the past year, was interested in hearing what the smaller 8331 could do, as he is considering his options when working in smaller spaces or on the road.

