Motorcycle crash sends Franklin man to hospital

10 min ago

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were summoned to E. McEwen Drive near Carothers Parkway for a motorcycle injury-crash. Arriving officers found a severely injured 44-year-old Franklin motorcycle driver off of the roadway in an area of trees after hitting another vehicle.

