May Art Scene to focus on - Art for Advocacy' to benefit area nonprofit
Students from Renaissance High School will showcase their artwork and perform live original music during next month's Franklin Art Scene - the free monthly art crawl in downtown Franklin on Friday, May 5. Proceeds from the sale of the artwork and student produced CDs will benefit the Davis House Child Advocacy Center, a nonprofit organization that serves children and their families dealing with sexual or severe physical abuse in Hickman, Lewis, Perry and Williamson counties.
