May Art Scene rained with talent

May Art Scene rained with talent

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Williamson Herald

The rainy weather made way for a clear, but cool Friday night at the May Art Scene. The nearby food truck festival attracted additional guests, along with many others to the historic streets of downtown Franklin to hear and see the artists and music.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
waxing 49 min METOO 5
$400,000 Liberal Hypocrite Obama 2 hr Nobama 30
Relationship advice 3 hr The guy 1
Privatization of State Parks 3 hr Dean_Gullberry 3
Anyone know about TSha or Tammie Shannon ? 22 hr Just wondering 1
Ashley Judd sucks May 5 Truth hurts 7
Clinton family crooks Apr 28 Alice 4
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,848 • Total comments across all topics: 280,887,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC