Main Street Festival offers a variety of vendors
Vendors from far and wide set up tents along the downtown Franklin thoroughfare for the 34th Annual Main Street Festival Saturday and Sunday. Local and out of state artisans sold their one of a kind items to crowds of thousands despite Sunday's final day being cut short due to severe weather.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$400,000 Liberal Hypocrite Obama
|50 min
|Randy
|5
|Enlighten yourself
|2 hr
|Sheist
|1
|Club ménage (May '11)
|2 hr
|ick
|240
|Out with the old employees in with the new
|2 hr
|huh
|30
|patrick allen boyd
|3 hr
|huh
|2
|U.S.Economy grew Just 0.7 % the Lowest in 3 years
|3 hr
|Trump Disaster
|3
|Natchez Trace Wilderness Program Columbia TN (Aug '12)
|6 hr
|Ray
|27
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC