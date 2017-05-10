Mack Hatcher Extension gets green light from state on TDOT Three-Year Plan

The Tennessee Department of Transportation's Three Year Plan is out and the much-awaited Mack C. Hatcher Memorial Parkway Northwest Extension is now officially written in ink with a scheduled construction date in Fiscal Year 2018. For a couple of years, Franklin City Administrator Eric Stuckey and Franklin Mayor Ken Moore have called the 3.6 mile extension project "shovel ready," with the last step being the "go ahead" from the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.