Looney to visit Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen on funding
Williamson County Schools Superintendent Mike Looney plans to visit the Board Franklin and Alderman tonight during its work session to discuss the possible funding of extending sewer capacity on Henpeck Lane. As cited on its Five Year Capital Plan, the school district is planning to build a new central middle school in rural Franklin off Henpeck Lane but is currently unable to do so without sewer capacity.
