Looney to visit Franklin Board of May...

Looney to visit Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen on funding

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Williamson Herald

Williamson County Schools Superintendent Mike Looney plans to visit the Board Franklin and Alderman tonight during its work session to discuss the possible funding of extending sewer capacity on Henpeck Lane. As cited on its Five Year Capital Plan, the school district is planning to build a new central middle school in rural Franklin off Henpeck Lane but is currently unable to do so without sewer capacity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Girls who friendzone 8 min Jwq 1
date rape drug 1 hr john 4
Michael Delgiorno 14 hr WTN 4
Dee Llewelyn 19 hr IndianaMan 3
Will U.S.A. go to war 21 hr please stop ignor... 15
Chris Waller (Oct '10) May 13 Melystarr 10
Review: Auto Masters (Oct '08) May 12 Ivan 88
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,962 • Total comments across all topics: 281,220,761

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC