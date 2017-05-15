Legislators explore unearthed Civil War relics discovered at Federal Line site in Franklin
Steve McDaniel, R-Parker's Cross Roads, Rep. Charles Sargent, R-Franklin, and project manager of the excavation site Jared Barrett listen to Battle of Franklin Trust CEO Eric Jacobson's recount of the Battle of Franklin at The Carter House excavation site of the Federal Line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|harrassment from police (Apr '14)
|1 hr
|Dan Rather
|14
|date rape drug
|2 hr
|Captain Kirk
|1
|anti trans bigotry
|2 hr
|I identity as nap...
|9
|What is the most shocking.....
|3 hr
|Stagged Hubby.
|21
|Keillor nails Trump: "You will have nothing tha...
|4 hr
|Yeah
|8
|Knox Co. Sheriff defends proposed ICE partnersh...
|14 hr
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|2
|judges daryle colson,amy hollsrs give kids mom ...
|Sun
|CORRUPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC