Leadership Franklin 2017 group creates neighborhood park on Old Liberty Pike
A ribbon-cutting was held this week for a new neighborhood park at 204 Old Liberty Pike in Franklin. Leadership Franklin Class of 2017 members, Williamson Inc., the City of Franklin Parks Department, Aldermen Margaret Martin, 4th Ward, and Alderman at Large Brandy Blanton and community leaders attended the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is the most shocking.....
|8 hr
|Vols for Life
|2
|patrick allen boyd
|12 hr
|Concern person
|7
|Vanderbuilt employees
|12 hr
|yay
|2
|dogs on news
|14 hr
|huh
|8
|New country artist Sean Sremaly. Think he will...
|15 hr
|Lol
|17
|secret confessions
|20 hr
|Eddie
|90
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|Tue
|caliegirl
|827
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC