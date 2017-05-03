Leadership Franklin 2017 group create...

Leadership Franklin 2017 group creates neighborhood park on Old Liberty Pike

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Williamson Herald

A ribbon-cutting was held this week for a new neighborhood park at 204 Old Liberty Pike in Franklin. Leadership Franklin Class of 2017 members, Williamson Inc., the City of Franklin Parks Department, Aldermen Margaret Martin, 4th Ward, and Alderman at Large Brandy Blanton and community leaders attended the event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is the most shocking..... 8 hr Vols for Life 2
patrick allen boyd 12 hr Concern person 7
Vanderbuilt employees 12 hr yay 2
dogs on news 14 hr huh 8
New country artist Sean Sremaly. Think he will... 15 hr Lol 17
secret confessions 20 hr Eddie 90
News Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06) Tue caliegirl 827
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,922 • Total comments across all topics: 280,758,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC