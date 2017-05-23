Julian Bibb to be recognized at June ...

Julian Bibb to be recognized at June 25 Farm to Table Dinner event

Julian Bibb, attorney at Stites & Harbison in Franklin, will be honored for his contributions to the strategic preservation of farms and natural lands at a Farm to Table Dinner event, Sunday June 25. Mayor and Mrs. Ken Moore of the city of Franklin and Mayor and Mrs. Burgess of Rutherford County will co-host the inaugural dinner, benefiting the Cumberland Region Tomorrow's Natural and Working Lands Initiatives. The event will be held at The Grove at Williamson Place in Murfreesboro, from 5-8:30 p.m. Guests will enjoy farm to table creations prepared by acclaimed local chefs, along with craft beers and wine.

