Inside Nicole Kidman's lavish lifestyle

26 min ago

Sprawling properties, a watch worth $73K and SIX pet alpacas: Inside Nicole Kidman's lavish lifestyle as the star is named Australia's richest entertainer She has been crowned Australia's richest celebrity, earning a whopping $347 million and hitting number 97 on the Australian Financial Review's 2017 rich list. From her sprawling property portfolio to her eye-wateringly expensive jewelry collection, we've taken a look inside the glittering lifestyle of Australia's golden girl.

