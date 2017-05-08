Hyatt celebrates renovations with ribbon-cutting in Cool Springs
Hyatt Place Nashville/Franklin/Cool Springs recently renovated its existing hotel and opened their doors to members of the Williamson, Inc. chamber to celebrate. A Cinco De Mayo-themed ribbon cutting was held on Friday, May 5 with a mariachi band, Mexican-themed food and of course, margaritas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$400,000 Liberal Hypocrite Obama
|2 hr
|Nobama
|33
|Relationship advice
|6 hr
|Hard lesson
|4
|waxing
|11 hr
|METOO
|5
|Privatization of State Parks
|14 hr
|Dean_Gullberry
|3
|Anyone know about TSha or Tammie Shannon ?
|Mon
|Just wondering
|1
|Ashley Judd sucks
|May 5
|Truth hurts
|7
|Clinton family crooks
|Apr 28
|Alice
|4
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC