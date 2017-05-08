Hyatt celebrates renovations with rib...

Hyatt celebrates renovations with ribbon-cutting in Cool Springs

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Williamson Herald

Hyatt Place Nashville/Franklin/Cool Springs recently renovated its existing hotel and opened their doors to members of the Williamson, Inc. chamber to celebrate. A Cinco De Mayo-themed ribbon cutting was held on Friday, May 5 with a mariachi band, Mexican-themed food and of course, margaritas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
$400,000 Liberal Hypocrite Obama 2 hr Nobama 33
Relationship advice 6 hr Hard lesson 4
waxing 11 hr METOO 5
Privatization of State Parks 14 hr Dean_Gullberry 3
Anyone know about TSha or Tammie Shannon ? Mon Just wondering 1
Ashley Judd sucks May 5 Truth hurts 7
Clinton family crooks Apr 28 Alice 4
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,890 • Total comments across all topics: 280,897,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC