Hungry crowd braves weather for the Sixth Annual Eat the Street
The rainy weather yesterday did not keep people away from eating dinner at the Sixth Annual Eat the Street food truck festival benefiting the 21st District Recovery Court. Lines of people patiently waited to savor the diverse selection of 40 area food trucks at Bicentennial Park in Franklin.
