General Assembly approves funds to build new visitor's center at Carter House
The Tennessee General Assembly passed, 83-2, funding in the amount of $3.1 million to construct a new Carter House visitor center as part of The Carter House Master Plan. "I was very happy to see this appropriation and grateful for our delegation's help and support to make this happen for such a significant county treasure," Rep. Sam Whitson, R-Franklin, said.
