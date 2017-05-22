Freedom Intermediate School' Honors Choir releases 6-song EP
This spring, the fifth and sixth grade Honors Choir at Freedom Intermediate School is showing the Franklin community the high value the school places on the arts by recording the choir's first six-song EP and releasing it as a fundraiser for the music program. Titled This is Why We Sing , the EP is produced by Peter Vaque.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
