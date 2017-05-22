Freedom Intermediate School' Honors C...

Freedom Intermediate School' Honors Choir releases 6-song EP

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Williamson Herald

This spring, the fifth and sixth grade Honors Choir at Freedom Intermediate School is showing the Franklin community the high value the school places on the arts by recording the choir's first six-song EP and releasing it as a fundraiser for the music program. Titled This is Why We Sing , the EP is produced by Peter Vaque.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dee Llewelyn 4 hr IndianaMan 3
Will U.S.A. go to war 6 hr please stop ignor... 15
Michael Delgiorno 6 hr yep 3
What is the most shocking..... 12 hr hahaha 47
Vanderbilt Sheild 12 hr good grief 3
Review: Ilovekickboxing - Nashville (Sep '15) 18 hr Joneeks F 34
Chris Waller (Oct '10) May 13 Melystarr 10
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,211 • Total comments across all topics: 281,205,605

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC