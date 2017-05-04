Franklin woman killed by SUV after he...

Franklin woman killed by SUV after helping injured dog on Hillsboro Road

Read more: Williamson Herald

Franklin police officers were summoned to 1215 Hillsboro Road at 8:45 p.m. Friday after a woman, who had stopped to help a dog hit by another driver was then hit by an SUV, herself. Arriving officers found the severely injured 60-year-old Franklin woman on the ground.

