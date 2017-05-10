Franklin releases proposed 2017-2018 Operating Budget
City Administrator Eric Stuckey announced this week the city's proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2017-2018. The proposed FY18 budget for all funds is $145,221,130 which represents an increase of 1.5% compared to FY17.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
