Franklin releases proposed 2017-2018 Operating Budget

City Administrator Eric Stuckey announced this week the city's proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2017-2018. The proposed FY18 budget for all funds is $145,221,130 which represents an increase of 1.5% compared to FY17.

