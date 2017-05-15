Franklin Police looking for witnesses to motorcycle crash that killed Franklin man
Franklin Police are seeking witnesses who may have information about actions by anyone involved before, during, or after the motorcycle crash that killed 44-year-old Patrick Sturdivant last Wednesday night. The 50-year-old Nolensville woman who hit Sturdivant was traveling east on E. McEwen when she initiated a lane change, colliding with the eastbound motorcycle that Sturdivant was driving.
