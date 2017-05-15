Franklin Police looking for witnesses...

Franklin Police looking for witnesses to motorcycle crash that killed Franklin man

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Williamson Herald

Franklin Police are seeking witnesses who may have information about actions by anyone involved before, during, or after the motorcycle crash that killed 44-year-old Patrick Sturdivant last Wednesday night. The 50-year-old Nolensville woman who hit Sturdivant was traveling east on E. McEwen when she initiated a lane change, colliding with the eastbound motorcycle that Sturdivant was driving.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Knox Co. Sheriff defends proposed ICE partnersh... 2 hr Defeat Elizabeth ... 2
What is the most shocking..... 4 hr TN Oilers 17
Keillor nails Trump: "You will have nothing tha... 11 hr good grief 6
anti trans bigotry 12 hr good grief 7
judges daryle colson,amy hollsrs give kids mom ... Sun CORRUPT 1
Keep a Word Drop a Word (Mar '15) Sun joshgreen 72
Event at Belmont University today Sun Columbus Kelly 2
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,224 • Total comments across all topics: 281,041,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC