Franklin attorney appointed to Tennessee Public utility Commission

Franklin attorney Keith Jordan has been appointed by Gov. Bill Haslam, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally and House Speaker Beth Harwell to fill the balance of an unexpired term as a Commissioner with the Tennessee Public Utility Commission .

