Former Jars of Clay lead man to speak today on health cara

Despite a drizzle Thursday, about a dozen gathered at Franklin Public Square for a candle light vigil, following the U.S. House's vote, 217-213, adopting the American Health Care Act and repealing the Affordable Care Act. Attendees stood on the rain-soaked Square to remember those - their family, grandchildren and the poor - who could lose their health insurance, or remain without health insurance.

