Finance chair Sargent recaps tense le...

Finance chair Sargent recaps tense legislative session and its peaceful conclusion

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: Williamson Herald

The 110th General Assembly came to a peaceful close Wednesday at 1 p.m. after an uproarious week of last-minute amendments that could have derailed Gov. Bill Haslam's $37 billion budget. Finance, Ways and Means Chairman, Rep. Charles Sargent, R-Franklin, said the finance committee and subcommittee heard about 209 budget requests, totaling over $500 million, which took days of committee meetings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is the most shocking..... 38 min Andrew 16
Keillor nails Trump: "You will have nothing tha... 5 hr good grief 6
anti trans bigotry 6 hr good grief 7
judges daryle colson,amy hollsrs give kids mom ... 20 hr CORRUPT 1
Keep a Word Drop a Word (Mar '15) 22 hr joshgreen 72
Event at Belmont University today 23 hr Columbus Kelly 2
Will U.S.A. go to war Sun Charlie Bob 9
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Williamson County was issued at May 15 at 2:17PM CDT

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,399 • Total comments across all topics: 281,035,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC