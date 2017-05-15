Finance chair Sargent recaps tense legislative session and its peaceful conclusion

The 110th General Assembly came to a peaceful close Wednesday at 1 p.m. after an uproarious week of last-minute amendments that could have derailed Gov. Bill Haslam's $37 billion budget. Finance, Ways and Means Chairman, Rep. Charles Sargent, R-Franklin, said the finance committee and subcommittee heard about 209 budget requests, totaling over $500 million, which took days of committee meetings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.